Tamil director-turned-actor S J Suryah is riding high on success as he reportedly secures a significant role in the much-anticipated Telugu film 'Game Changer,' starring Ram Charan Tej and directed by Shankar. Not stopping there, Suryah is also set to play a crucial part in Nani's upcoming film, helmed by director Vivek Athreya. Sources reveal that Suryah is becoming a sought-after actor in Tollywood, carefully selecting roles that showcase him in a new avatar.

Having made a mark with compelling performances in films like 'Mark Antony' and 'Jigarthanda DoubleX,' S J Suryah's popularity is soaring, attracting offers from various languages. His role in the Nani-starrer reportedly sets a new benchmark, with the actor pocketing an impressive Rs 10 crore for his menacing character.

This places him ahead of Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, and Nawazuddin Siddique, establishing Suryah as a top contender in the industry. While S J Suryah initially gained recognition as a director in Tollywood, working with superstars like Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu, his focus has shifted towards acting.

"#JigarthandaXX Oru Kurinji Malar- statement from Thalaivar" and Kurinji Moments with Thalaivar Super Star Rajinikanth sir - we are overwhelmed with Ur lovely letter abt #JigarthandaXX Thank you sir - S J Suryah

His decision to prioritize roles that challenge him and his dedication to delivering riveting performances have elevated him to one of the industry's most sought-after actors. As he continues to make waves with his versatile acting, S J Suryah proves that he is here to stay, leaving a lasting impact on the Telugu film industry.

At the same time, it is to be kept in mind that though he is charging a bomb, many filmmakers are busy writing characters for him and approaching him to play the villain in their films.