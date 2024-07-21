SJ Suryah, one of the most talented actors in the modern-day Tamil film industry is all set to make his debut in Mollywood.

According to reports, the actor will play a crucial role in a Malayalam movie which will feature Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The film will be directed by Vipin Das, who has previously made the blockbuster film Jaya Jaya He.

Industry reports revealed that shooting of this untitled flick is expected to begin in 2025.

However, an official confirmation regarding SJ Suryah's involvement in this movie is yet to be made.

SJ Suryah awaiting the release of Raayan

Meanwhile, fans of SJ Suryah are currently awaiting the release of his new movie Raayan, which will have Dhanush in the lead role.

Raayan is also directed by Dhanush, and SJ Suryah will be seen playing the role of a powerful antagonist in the movie.

The trailer of the movie was released recently, and it received unanimously positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Raayan will hit the theaters on July 26.

SJ Suryah: Upcoming movies

SJ Suryah's previous release was Indian 2 directed by Shankar. Featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the film failed to impress audiences upon its release, and emerged as an average grosser at the box-office.

A teaser of Indian 3 which was released along with Indian 2 showcased glimpses of SJ Suryah in the third part.

Another movie of SJ Suryah which is awaiting its release is Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which will have Nani in the lead role.

This Telugu movie is directed by Vivek Athreya, and it is expected to be a high voltage action thriller.

The film is expected to hit the screens on August 19.

The actor will be also seen playing a crucial role in Game Changer, directed by Shankar. This mega-budget movie features an ensemble star cast including Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani.