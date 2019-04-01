"First bench students know how to score marks, but the last benchers know how to face life." This saying has come true for Samarth Naik an engineer who used to harbour a dream of making movies while attending lectures at Engineering College.

Samarth Naik completed engineering and then did MBA. All the while, he nurtured his dream of movie-making. Even during his engineering and MBA days, he used to sit in cinemas during weekends and watch movies back-to-back to learn the art of movie-making. He also learnt a lot of things from YouTube videos.

After his MBA, Samarth Naik joined an MNC but his dream did not let him rest. He started learning the ABC of film-making, made a movie script and did short films. He was not a person to enjoy the 9 to 5 job, he always wanted to do something remarkable.

One day, Samarth Naik decided to do something and quit his job and started his own ad film production house - SGN Entertainment. Till date, he has directed and produced more than 300 ad films, and now, SGN Entertainment is one of successful ad film companies in Bengaluru. After garnering some money and without any financial support, he reinvested his money in his debut film - Moksha.

Moksha is slated to hit the theatres in April. The movie is surely going to be loved by audiences as today people look for good content and that is what the film promises. You can expect a good suspense thriller and a captivating storyline that will keep you on the edges of your seats the whole time. The movie has been made with attention to minute details and surely will be a treat to movie lovers.

Samarth Naik says, "If one has a real passion for movies or anything else, one should never lose it, we all have one life and we should make a plan that will help us to achieve our dreams."