In a significant diplomatic achievement, India has successfully exposed the Pakistan-backed nexus of The Resistance Front (TRF), leading to its designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the United States. This decision follows the horrific Pahalgam attack in April 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, marking one of the most severe assaults in the region in recent years. The TRF, a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT), initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later retracted under pressure from Pakistan, fearing repercussions from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

India's strategic approach involved compiling a comprehensive dossier detailing the TRF's activities and its connections to Pakistan. This dossier, prepared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, and Jammu and Kashmir police, was crucial in India's diplomatic efforts. The dossier revealed the TRF's facade as a local outfit, initially deploying operatives from Jammu and Kashmir, but investigations into the Pahalgam attack uncovered the involvement of Pakistani-origin terrorists.

The dossier also highlighted the role of Sheikh Sajjad Gul, a Kashmiri face of the LeT, chosen by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to lead the TRF. Additionally, it detailed the financial support provided by Parvez Ahmed Sheikh, Gul's brother, who became a key fundraiser for the LeT after relocating to Pakistan. This financial network was instrumental in supporting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

India's Diplomatic Offensive

India's diplomatic offensive was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who presented the dossier to the United States and the 1267 Committee of the United Nations. During his visit to the US in May, Misri engaged with the US State Department, emphasizing the urgency of designating the TRF as a global terror entity. The same dossier was also submitted to the United Nations in New York, underscoring India's commitment to countering terrorism on a global stage.

Despite Pakistan's vigorous lobbying efforts, including support from China to prevent the TRF's designation at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India's diplomatic maneuvers bore fruit. The US decision to designate the TRF as a terrorist organization was a significant milestone, reflecting the Trump Administration's commitment to global counterterrorism objectives. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a formal announcement, stated, "Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)."

Global Reactions

The international community's response to the TRF's designation has been largely supportive. The US House Committee, in a post on its official handle, emphasized the need for justice, stating, "When you butcher civilians, you don't get a pass—you get JUSTICE." This sentiment was echoed by various global forums, highlighting the importance of holding terrorist organizations accountable for their actions.

China, while initially supporting Pakistan's efforts to avoid the TRF's designation at the UNSC, has also condemned the Pahalgam attack. China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian lauded the US's efforts in combating terrorist activities, acknowledging the TRF's addition to the LeT's designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The designation of the TRF as a terrorist organization is a significant development in the ongoing conflict in Jammu and Kashmir. The Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing Indian and Pakistani-controlled parts of the region, remains a flashpoint for tensions. The Pahalgam attack and subsequent diplomatic developments underscore the complexities of the Kashmir conflict and the challenges of achieving lasting peace in the region.

The next step for India is to present evidence of Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorist groups at the upcoming FATF plenary meetings. Scheduled for October, these meetings will be crucial in determining Pakistan's status on the FATF's Grey List. The outcome of these meetings will be pivotal in shaping the future of regional security and stability.

The designation of the TRF as a terrorist organization is not only a diplomatic victory for India but also a strategic move to hold Pakistan accountable for its support of cross-border terrorism. The FATF meetings will provide an opportunity for India to further highlight Pakistan's role in supporting terrorist activities and to push for stricter measures to curb such support.