A gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, April 22, claimed the lives of nearly 26 people. Following the horrifying incident, India took several measures to combat terrorism. During this period, many Pakistani celebrities criticised India and the Indian armed forces, prompting the Indian government to geoblock the Instagram accounts of several prominent Pakistani personalities. Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the government also moved to ban select Pakistani news and entertainment channels.

Two months later, on Tuesday, July 2, Indian users were briefly able to view the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors after the ban was lifted.

All Pakistani handles on X are blocked.



YouTube continues to be blocked.



If you can see some accounts either on X, YT or Meta, they will be inaccessible in a few hours. Some technical glitch led to the unblocking.



Rectified now! — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) July 3, 2025

The Instagram profiles of actors such as Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor became briefly accessible to Indian users. YouTube channels of cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar, along with entertainment networks like Hum TV, ARY Digital, and Har Pal Geo, were also momentarily visible.

? BREAKING NEWS



All Pakistani Instagram accounts, including ?? PM Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, have been BANNED again in India.



— ?? X handles RE-BLOCKED, YouTube BAN still ON. pic.twitter.com/egpY48nz7S — Megh Updates ?™ (@MeghUpdates) July 3, 2025

However, as per a News18 report on Thursday, just a day after this brief visibility, the Indian government once again blocked access to these accounts following an emergency internal review.

When users attempted to access them were met with the message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

The government has blocked more than 18,000 Pakistani social media handles

PRESS RELEASE



Date: 2nd July 2025



From: All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA)



Subject: Urgent Appeal to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji Regarding the Reappearance of Pakistani Artists’ Social Media & Channels in India – AICWA Demands Immediate and… pic.twitter.com/YQf0d6wZRz — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) July 2, 2025

Officials clarified that the temporary reappearance of these accounts was not due to any policy reversal but resulted from a technical glitch or delays in compliance by social media platforms. While some handles on platforms like X, YouTube, or Meta may still appear accessible to certain users, officials noted that these too would be restricted shortly, as the issue had been resolved.

The brief reappearance of Pakistani content drew sharp criticism from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which called it an "insult" to the families of victims of cross-border terrorism. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the association reiterated its demands for a complete digital blackout, a ban on all future collaborations, and a permanent cultural disconnect with Pakistan.