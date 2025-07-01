Ban on some Pakistani celebrities has been partially lifted after two months. Desi fans were particularly excited to see Sanam Teri Kasam actress Mawra Hocane's account back online.

Apart from Mawra, a few other Pakistani actors, including Yumna Zaidi, Danish Taimoor, and Ahad Raza Mir's accounts were restored. Still, many prominent names remain inaccessible, with their profiles displaying the message: "Account not available in India. This is a result of our compliance with a court order to restrict this content."

Instagram accounts of stars like Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, and Atif Aslam remain banned in India.

Unblocking does not signal a complete policy reversal

The restrictions were first imposed following the terror attack in Pahalgam in April, which claimed the lives of over two dozen people. In response, the Indian government swiftly restricted access to the social media profiles of numerous Pakistani public figures.

Along with Instagram accounts, many YouTube channels featuring Pakistani daily dramas are now accessible again in India. Fans can once again enjoy their favourite shows without restrictions.

Here are some of the top channels that are now visible in India: Green TV Entertainment, ARY Digital HD, HUM TV, HAR PAL GEO.

During the ban, many Pakistani creators launched backup channels to continue sharing drama content and stay connected with their audience.

During the restriction period, many Indian users resorted to using VPNs to access the accounts of their favourite Pakistani stars and to watch popular Pakistani dramas, which continue to have a massive fan base in India.