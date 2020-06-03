Following the guidelines released by Kasargod District Collector Dr D Sajith Babu for the movement of people between two states, Dakshina Kannada DC Sindhi B Roopesh too issued an SOP on Wednesday, June 3, permitting the interstate travel movement of daily commuters.

The decisions come in accordance with the new set of measures released by the state government on Tuesday as it enters the Phase-I of 'Unlock 1.'

SOP for interstate travelers

The SOP for daily interstate travel between Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod districts include:

The daily passes shall be issued only for working people and students. This includes medical professionals, government officials, and students only.

People who wish to travel to Dakshina Kannada district from Kasaragod district of Kerala for the above-mentioned purposes need to register on https://bit.ly/dkdpermit for their daily pass. For people travelling to Kasaragod from Dakshina Kannada (DK), the passes issued by Kasargod District Administration should be presented at Talapady Checkpost.

The pass application should clearly have the Origin and Destination locations, and the complete work address at DK. The applicant should also upload Aadhar, Proof of workplace(clinic registration, letter of the employer, work/student ID etc) along with it.

The Assistant Commissioner of Mangaluru Sub-Division will issue the pass which will remain valid till 30.06.2020 unless revoked due to misuse or misrepresentation.

People from DK who want to enter Kasargod district have to register themselves for emergency passes through Covid–19 Jagratha portal by mentioning the reason for the interstate travel on a daily basis.

The pass details fro entry to DK shall be recorded at Talapadi check-post where the travellers shall enter their details at the time of their entry as well as exit, daily. Any person who fails to report during exit from DK will be subjected to quarantine by the Taluk Administration.

Only those tested asymptomatic at the thermal screening in Talapadi check-post will be allowed to cross the border.

Any misuse or deviation in the use of pass issued only for travelling to and from the workplace will be heavily penalised.

For other categories of travellers coming into DK, all the guidelines regarding Sevasindhu registration and quarantine conditions will continue in effect.

At the time of issuing the passes, the issuing authority has to mention to comply with the direction in the order of the district collector dated 02 – 06 – 2020 vide order No. 1331/2020/KL. Once the passes are provided, the same has to be presented along with full details to Manjeshwar tahsildar who runs a camp near the check post where the person's name, address, phone number, date of entry, date of return etc need to be submitted.

The pass number should be serially entered into the register.

All the stated guidelines should be compulsorily followed to enter Kasargod district too.