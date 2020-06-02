As the Centre announced its decision on 'unlocking' all the public services and activities despite the growing number of positive coronavirus cases in the country, states start to propose their guidelines on resuming its activities.

The Karnataka Health Department has announced the guidelines and list of activities that are permitted to function with effect from June 8. Although, these guidelines are not applicable in any of its containment zones.

In its new set of measures for the Phase-I of Unlock 1, the state health department allows:

Religious places and places of worship

Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services

Shopping malls

New SOP to be released

The Health Ministry will prepare a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard focusing on the measures to ensure proper social distancing as the services are let open.

In the list of National Directives, apart from the compulsory wearing of face masks, the following services are allowed from June 8:

Shops will not allow more than five persons at a time

Large public congregations and gatherings continue to remain prohibited

Marriage and other such related functions can include guests not more than 50

Funerals can have not more than 20 members

Spitting, consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco is strictly prohibited in public places. Spitting is a punishable offense with fine as prescribed by the State/UT local authority rules and regulations.

Guidelines in workplaces

For the directives for workplaces, the health department mandates: