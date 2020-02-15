Samsung finally launched its Galaxy S20 series in India only a few days after the global debut at the Unpacked Galaxy 2020 event in San Francisco. For those of you waiting to get their hands on the Galaxy S20, S20+ or the premium S20 Ultra in India, the time has finally come. The new Galaxy phones are available for pre-bookings in India but they will go on sale from March 6 onwards.

The pre-booking period for the Galaxy S20 series brings benefits to early buyers. Samsung has announced exciting offers for those who pre-book the new phones, which is a pretty common practice among major smartphone companies to lure buyers. Check out all the details on the Galaxy S20 series pricing and launch offers below.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra pricing

The pricing of the Galaxy S20 series is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Rs 66,999 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Rs 73,999 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Rs 92,999

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra launch offers

Samsung is offering pre-booking and operator offers on its Galaxy S20 series. Below are all the details on the launch offers you can take advantage of.

Pre-book Galaxy S20 and get Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 2,999

Pre-book Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra and get Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 1,999

Pre-book any Galaxy S20 series model and avail Samsung Care+ service at Rs 1,999

(Samsung Care+ can be claimed for accidental physical or liquid damage, including the display for one year)

Reliance Jio customers can avail double data benefits with Rs 4,999 plan to get 350GB+350GB data without daily capping for one year along with another year of unlimited on-net voice and 700GB data benefits worth Rs 14,997.

Airtel customers get double data on Rs 298 and Rs 398 plans for the first 10 recharges.

Vodafone Idea customers get double data on Rs 399 with 56 days validity for the first 6 recharges.

Buyers can also take advantage of Samsung's trade-in offer to exchange your old phone for the new Galaxy S20 series. There is no-cost EMI facility for those who cannot shell out full cash at once.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Samsung has only listed 128GB variants of Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, and there's no sign of other models. Buyers can choose from the different colour variants available in each S20 variant. For instance, Galaxy S20 is available in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Blue, whereas Galaxy S20+ comes in an additional Cosmic Black colour. The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes only in Cosmic Gray.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series comes with some incredible features such as 8K recording, 5G-supported chipsets, impressive camera setup and much more. For all details related to the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, visit our previous post detailing every aspect of the phone.