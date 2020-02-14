Samsung Galaxy S20 series is making its way to India, but the good-old tradition of slashing prices of the current flagships is going to attract a lot of attention. As Samsung makes space for the all-new Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra on the shelves, it is attempting to clear out the inventory of Galaxy S10 phones. In doing so, Samsung is offering massive discounts on Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, making your purchase worthwhile.

Samsung is offering up to Rs 17,000 discount on its current flagships in India. The Galaxy S10+ bags the highest discount, but the price cut on the Galaxy S10e and S10 shouldn't be ignored. Here are the new prices and discounts on Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10+ via the company's official web store.

Model New Price Discount Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Rs 47,900 Rs 8,000 off Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Rs 54,900 Rs 16,100 off Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Rs 61,900 Rs 17,100 off

The discounts on Samsung's 2019 flagships are reflecting on other e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart and Amazon. But some variants are out of stock on third-party sites, so it is best to order your choice of Galaxy S10 variant from Samsung's official online store.

Should you buy Galaxy S10/S10+/S10e?

In the coming days, Samsung is going to unveil its Galaxy S20 series in India after the global debut a few days back at its Unpacked Event. The Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra bring significant upgrades over the Galaxy S10 series, but that doesn't mean the current flagships are worthless, especially at the price they are being offered now.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is surely a bang for the buck at its new discounted price. With excellent cameras, brilliant displays, top-notch performance and battery features, the Galaxy S10+ makes a compelling argument in the premium smartphone category.

In fact, both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are good value for money. They were the first Samsung phones to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display. Buyers should specifically note the top features like the triple rear camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare support and more.

Even after a year of their launch, the Galaxy S10 and S10+ can be treated as competitive flagships.