Just a few weeks ago, Apple kicked off a mega promotional sale campaign offering up to Rs 23,000 flat discount on the iPhone XR. One of its main objectives was to sway flagship phone consumers away from Samsung and OnePlus brands in India. Now, the South Korean smartphone-maker, which introduced world's biggest mobile experience (in Bengaluru) and the largest phone manufacturing unit (in Noida) has announced huge lucrative deals on the company's flagship Galaxy S10 series.
Samsung India has doubled the exchange bonus on the Galaxy S10 line. Prospective consumers buying Galaxy S10e will get an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 against the previous offer Rs 2,000.
Customers who plan to get Galaxy S10 ( 128GB variant) are entitled to get exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 versus earlier Rs 3,000 offer, where those buying Galaxy S10+ (128GB variant) will get an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,000. Consumers opting for the higher variants of Galaxy S10/S10+ (512GB/1TB) will now get an exchange bonus of INR 10,000.
Furthermore, Samsung has tied up with Bajaj Finance to offer 9/0 scheme – 9 months, zero down payment, zero interest) along with special discount offers. Those purchasing Galaxy S10e will get cash back of Rs 4,000, while consumers opting for Galaxy S10/S10+ will get a cashback of Rs 6,000.
There's more...
Consumers buying Samsung Galaxy S10 line through HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on Galaxy S10e and Rs 6,000 on Galaxy S10/S10+.
To further sweeten the deal, Samsung is offering Galaxy Buds worth Rs 9,990 for Rs 4,999 (Benefit: Rs 5000). Consumers can also opt for Gear S3 Frontier worth Rs 22,900 for INR 9,999 (Benefit: Rs 13000), provided consumers to buy any of the new Galaxy S10 series models.
Considering the aforementioned offers, Samsung's new Galaxy S10 series seem a compelling buy; it doesn't matter which model you buy, as all are well endowed in terms of processor, camera, battery, premium quality and are worth the price it commands. Now, that they can be bought for less, you can go for it and don't regret.
Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 series:
|
Models
|
Galaxy S10e
|
Galaxy S10
|
Galaxy S10+
|
Display
|
5.8-inch, Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (438ppi)
|
6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (550ppi)
|
6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (522ppi)
|
OS
|
Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI
|
Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI
|
Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI
|
IP rating
|
IP68 certification
|
Processor
|
7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
8nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9820 Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.3 GHz + 1.9 GHz)
Note: Type of chipsets on Galaxy S10 series depends on region of sale
|
RAM + Storage
|
6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 256GB
|
8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB
|
8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB / 1TB
|
Camera
|
Rear: Dual Camera with OIS
Front:
|
Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS
Front:
|
Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS
Front: Dual Camera
|
Battery
|
3,100mAh (typical)
|
3,400mAh (typical)
|
4,100mAh (typical)
|
Charging type
|
Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless
|
Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 6.0 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; dual band: 2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM
|
Network
|
Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20
|
SIM
|
Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
|
Security
|
Lock Type: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password
|
Payment
|
NFC, MST
|
Audio
|
Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG
Audio Playback Format:
|
Video
|
MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|
Dimensions
|
69.9 x 142.2 x 7.9mm
|
70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm
|
74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm
|
Weight
|
150g
|
157g
|
175g (Ceramic: 198g)
|
Colours
|
|
Price
|
6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 55,900
|
|