Just a few weeks ago, Apple kicked off a mega promotional sale campaign offering up to Rs 23,000 flat discount on the iPhone XR. One of its main objectives was to sway flagship phone consumers away from Samsung and OnePlus brands in India. Now, the South Korean smartphone-maker, which introduced world's biggest mobile experience (in Bengaluru) and the largest phone manufacturing unit (in Noida) has announced huge lucrative deals on the company's flagship Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung India has doubled the exchange bonus on the Galaxy S10 line. Prospective consumers buying Galaxy S10e will get an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 against the previous offer Rs 2,000.

Samsung, Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10 series will go on sale from March 8 onward.Samsung Mobile Press

Customers who plan to get Galaxy S10 ( 128GB variant) are entitled to get exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 versus earlier Rs 3,000 offer, where those buying Galaxy S10+ (128GB variant) will get an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,000. Consumers opting for the higher variants of Galaxy S10/S10+ (512GB/1TB) will now get an exchange bonus of INR 10,000.

Furthermore, Samsung has tied up with Bajaj Finance to offer 9/0 scheme – 9 months, zero down payment, zero interest) along with special discount offers. Those purchasing Galaxy S10e will get cash back of Rs 4,000, while consumers opting for Galaxy S10/S10+ will get a cashback of Rs 6,000.

There's more...

Consumers buying Samsung Galaxy S10 line through HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on Galaxy S10e and Rs 6,000 on Galaxy S10/S10+.

Samsung, Galaxy S10, colours
Samsung Galaxy S10 series is offered in several vivid colour options.Samsung Mobile Press

To further sweeten the deal, Samsung is offering Galaxy Buds worth Rs 9,990 for Rs 4,999 (Benefit: Rs 5000). Consumers can also opt for Gear S3 Frontier worth Rs 22,900 for INR 9,999 (Benefit: Rs 13000), provided consumers to buy any of the new Galaxy S10 series models.

Considering the aforementioned offers, Samsung's new Galaxy S10 series seem a compelling buy; it doesn't matter which model you buy, as all are well endowed in terms of processor, camera, battery, premium quality and are worth the price it commands. Now, that they can be bought for less, you can go for it and don't regret.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 series:

Models

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Display

5.8-inch, Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (438ppi)

6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (550ppi)
*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings.

6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (522ppi)
 *Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings

OS

Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI

Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI

Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI

IP rating

IP68 certification

Processor

7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

8nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9820 Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.3 GHz + 1.9 GHz)

Note: Type of chipsets on Galaxy S10 series depends on region of sale

RAM + Storage

6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 256GB
+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB
+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB / 1TB
+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

Camera

Rear: Dual Camera with OIS
- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)
- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)
- 0.5X optical zoom, up to 8X digital zoom

Front:
- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF,  F1.9 (80°)

Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS
- Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)
- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)
- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)
- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Front:
- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF,  F1.9 (80°)

Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS
- Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)
- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)
- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)
- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Front: Dual Camera
- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°)
- RGB Depth: 8MP FF, F2.2 (90°)

Battery

3,100mAh (typical)

3,400mAh (typical)

4,100mAh (typical)

Charging type

Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless
Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare19
*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC
*Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA
*May differ by market and mobile operator.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6.0 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; dual band: 2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM
- 1.2Gbps Download / 1.2Gbps Upload
*May differ by market and mobile operator.
Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)
*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited.

Network

Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20
- 2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload
*May differ by market and mobile operator.

SIM

Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)
Dual(Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)
*May differ by market and mobile operator.
*MicroSD card sold separately.

Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

Security

Lock Type: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password
Biometric Lock Types: Fingerprints, Face

Payment

NFC, MST
*May differ by market and mobile operator.

Audio

Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG
Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included)

Audio Playback Format:
MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE

Video

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Dimensions

69.9 x 142.2 x 7.9mm

70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm

74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm

Weight

150g

157g

175g (Ceramic: 198g)

Colours
  • Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow and Flamingo Pink
  • Special Galaxy S10+ edition: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White

Price

6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 55,900
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 66,900
  • 8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,900
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 73,900
  • 8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 91,900
  • 12GB RAM +1TB storage: Rs 1,17,900