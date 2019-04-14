Just a few weeks ago, Apple kicked off a mega promotional sale campaign offering up to Rs 23,000 flat discount on the iPhone XR. One of its main objectives was to sway flagship phone consumers away from Samsung and OnePlus brands in India. Now, the South Korean smartphone-maker, which introduced world's biggest mobile experience (in Bengaluru) and the largest phone manufacturing unit (in Noida) has announced huge lucrative deals on the company's flagship Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung India has doubled the exchange bonus on the Galaxy S10 line. Prospective consumers buying Galaxy S10e will get an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 against the previous offer Rs 2,000.

Customers who plan to get Galaxy S10 ( 128GB variant) are entitled to get exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 versus earlier Rs 3,000 offer, where those buying Galaxy S10+ (128GB variant) will get an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,000. Consumers opting for the higher variants of Galaxy S10/S10+ (512GB/1TB) will now get an exchange bonus of INR 10,000.

Furthermore, Samsung has tied up with Bajaj Finance to offer 9/0 scheme – 9 months, zero down payment, zero interest) along with special discount offers. Those purchasing Galaxy S10e will get cash back of Rs 4,000, while consumers opting for Galaxy S10/S10+ will get a cashback of Rs 6,000.

There's more...

Consumers buying Samsung Galaxy S10 line through HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on Galaxy S10e and Rs 6,000 on Galaxy S10/S10+.

Samsung Mobile Press

To further sweeten the deal, Samsung is offering Galaxy Buds worth Rs 9,990 for Rs 4,999 (Benefit: Rs 5000). Consumers can also opt for Gear S3 Frontier worth Rs 22,900 for INR 9,999 (Benefit: Rs 13000), provided consumers to buy any of the new Galaxy S10 series models.

Considering the aforementioned offers, Samsung's new Galaxy S10 series seem a compelling buy; it doesn't matter which model you buy, as all are well endowed in terms of processor, camera, battery, premium quality and are worth the price it commands. Now, that they can be bought for less, you can go for it and don't regret.

