Nysa Devgn has become the target of the trolls once again. The latest video doing the rounds has made Nysa a victim of online trolling. Netizens have alleged that Nysa has undergone fairness treatment like her mother, Kajol. The video shows Nysa getting into her car wearing a beautiful white dress. With minimal makeup and accessories, Nysa looked absolutely chic.

Netizens react

However, all netizens could see was how to troll the young lady. "Skin colour change kar liya hai (changed her skin colour)," wrote one user. "How did she get so fair?" asked another. "Skin whitening done," wrote one more user. "Like mom, like daughter," wrote another user. "Fairness treatment like Kajol," said a netizen.

Ajay takes on trolls

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have always been very protective of their two kids. They have often lashed out at trolls. Nysa was trolled for going out a day after her grandfather passed way. Reacting to it, Ajay had spilled the beans on how trolls don't know what goes behind the scenes and how hurtful they can get.

"They (trolls) really don't know what's going on. I'll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids," he said in an interview.

"'Why don't you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said I don't want to go. I told her you please go, there will be a change of mood. They are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out," Ajay Devgn slammed trolls in his interview with Zoom TV.