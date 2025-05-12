Bollywood celebs have shared an incredible bond with not just their onscreen mothers, but even off screen. On this Mother's Day, let's take a look at how our Bollywood celebs have celebrated the day and wished their mothers. Boney Kapoor who lost his mother recently wrote, "Maa, you were my dearest hello and my hardest goodbye."

Allu Arjun shared a series of pictures with his mother-in-law, mother and wife to wish the three ladies on Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers out there #MothersDay."

New mom Athiya Shetty expressed her gratitude towards her mothers. "Happy Mother's Day to my universe. I would pick my mother to be my mother again in any and every life. What a blessing," Athiya wrote sharing pictures with her mother and mother-in-law.

KL Rahul also shared a picture of Athiya with their newborn baby girl and wrote, "Watching you take on motherhood with so much strength, grace and patience has made me fall in love with you even more."

Karan Johar, who shares an incredible bond with his mother, Hiroo Johar shared a picture of the two of them together. He wrote, "Love love love love love love YOU!!!!!!! #happymothersday."

Sunny Deol also shared a rare picture with his mother and thanked her in his post. "To the woman who gave me everything without ever asking for anything in return - your love is my greatest gift. Happy Mother's Day, Mom," he wrote.

Sanjay Dutt also shared a nostalgic picture of late actress Nargis and wrote, "I miss you every day and love you maa, happy Mother's Day."

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam shared a picture of the map of India, followed by pictures of her mother and mother-in-law. She then wrote, "She is my mother, and she is also the reflection of Mother India, a land where temples, mosques, churches, and gurdwaras rise together under the same sky... Where the language of love is spoken louder than the language of division."

Sonam went on to add, "On this Mother's Day, I celebrate not just my Ma, but every mother who teaches us to embrace, include, and love. This is the India I believe in. This is the love I was raised with."

Kiara Advani shared nostalgic pictures with her mother and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my whole (globe emoji)." She also shared a playful picture with her mother-in-law and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day MIL."

Kajol celebrated the day with her mother and mother-in-law. "Happy Mother's Day to the two awesome blossom moms in my life! P.S. no plastic was consumed. Only some delicious cake," she wrote with a video of the trio celebrating the day.

Anushka Sharma also shared a post on Mother's Day.

Kareena Kapoor, who has refrained from sharing pictures of her two sons since the last few months, shared a powerful quote on the occasion. "Don't underestimate a mother. She's survived pain that would make others crumble. She's endured sleep deprivation that breaks the mind. She's held her baby while holding herself together. No applause. No break. Just relentless love. That's strength."