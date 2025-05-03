Sonam Kapoor has gone sultry and sensuous on the latest cover of Vogue magazine. The 'Neerja' actress has flaunted her curves and shown off her silhouette in a range of outfits for the cover. And it isn't just the pictures she has channelled her inner voice for. The diva has bared her soul and looked at her own flaws during the interview for the magazine.

Sonam Kapoor on being judgmental

Sonam, who is known for her unfiltered and unabashed statements, has called herself "immature" for saying things about people. The Kapoor girl has confessed that she was way too opinionated but that has changed with age. "When I was young, I had too many opinions. With age, you realise it's better to listen than to speak," she said in the interview.

Calls herself immature

The Raanjhana actress also added that having personal opinions on people, which she did, wasn't nice. "I don't have personal opinions on people anymore, like I did. That wasn't nice. It was immature," she said, adding that she doesn't get carried away by leading questions anymore.

"I've been clear about my beliefs and I don't give in to leading questions anymore for clickbait headlines. If someone asks me a question, they already know what my stance is. I've said everything there is to say," she said.

Crucified and cancelled

This isn't the first time that Sonam has regretted speaking about people. In an earlier interview with Dirty magazine too, the fashionista had expressed regret on her past statements. The 39-year-old actress accepts that she was quite judgmental and if she said what she had back then, she would be crucified.

"I always thought I was non-judgmental, but then I realized that I was like, the most judgy human being on this planet. The amount of sh*t I've gotten away with saying when I was younger, can you imagine if I did this now in the social media era? I would be cancelled and crucified," she had said.