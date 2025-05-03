Boney Kapoor's mother, Nirmala Surinder Kapoor, passed away on May 2 at the age of 90. Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and the whole Kapoor clan is busy performing the last rites of the Kapoor matriarch. Surinder Kapoor was one of the most respected and adored lady from the Kapoor family. She passed away in Kokilaben hospital in presence of family members.

As her funeral and last rites procession began this morning, several Bollywood celebs turned up to pay their last respects. Rani Mukerji looked sombre as she arrived to pay homage. Rajkumar Santoshi, Anupam Kher and many other celebs paid visit to pray for the departed soul. Janhvi Kapoor looked emotional as she was accompanied by beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Shikhar comforts Janhvi, Ananya emotional

Janhvi was seen wearing white kurta set and looking grief-stricken. Shikhar Pahariya was seen comforting the actress on her loss. Ananya Panday also arrived in white attire and looked inconsolable. The 'Gehraiyaan' actress kept wiping off tears of her face as she made her way to the Kapoor household.

Family pays tribute

Arjun Kapoor also looked sad on losing his grandmother. Khushi Kapoor, Anshula were spotted in white outfits. Sonam Kapoor also arrived wearing red to pay last respects to her grandmother. Raveena Tandon, who has worked with Anil Kapoor in several films, also dropped to pay homage. Farhan Akhtar, Fardeen Khan, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji and Jackie Shroff also marked their attendance.

Boney Kapoor's statement

"She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories," Boney Kapoor's statement read.