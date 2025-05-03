The Kapoor family's matriarch – Nirmala Surinder Kapoor – passed away on May 2 at the age of 90. Nirmala, who was a constant in the Kapoor family's pictures and videos, was often called the most free-spirited person in the Kapoor clan. As soon as the news broke out, several celebs started visiting the Kapoor home to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Anil Kapoor, Arjun seen in ambulance: Nirmala Kapoor reportedly breathed her last in Kokilaben Hospital. She was surrounded by her family members when she breathed her last. A video of Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor bringing her body back to their home in an ambulance has surfaced on social media.

Sonam Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi spotted: The grandchildren – Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted visiting the house. The actresses looked emotional and didn't interact with paps stationed outside their home.

Rani Mukerji, Javed Akhtar visit: Nirmala Kapoor was respected and loved by the members of the industry. As soon as the news broke out, Rani Mukerji, Javed Akhtar, Rajkumar Santoshi and many other celebs reached Boney Kapoor's home to pay their last respects.

Boney Kapoor's note: Nirmala Surinder Kapoor had three sons – Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. On her demise, Boney took to social media to pay homage to his late mother. "Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories," the statement read.

"Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts–forever cherished, forever missed. Boney, Anil, Reena, Sanjay, Sunita, Sandeep, Maheep, Mohit, Akshay, Sonam, Arjun, Rhea, Harshvarrdhan, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Jahaan, Antara, Anand, Aashita, Karan Thea, Vayu, Ayra, Yuvaan," it added.