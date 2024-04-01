All is not well between brothers Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. And the reason is No Entry 2. Boney Kapoor had not informed Anil that the casting for NE2 had already been done. And, Anil came to know of it through leaked news. What further fuelled the fire was Anil's inclination on wanting to be a part of the project and Boney having not included him in it.

While No Entry had Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu and Celina Jaitly, the sequel will reportedly have Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. "Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space," Boney told Zoom.

All is not well between Boney and Anil

Boney also shed light on what made him choose Varun, Arjun and Diljit. He said that the chemistry between Arjun and Varun would be fabulous and he got Dosanjh onboard as he is a massive star today. Janhvi Kapoor's father also added that all this led to Anil not talking to Boney properly and he also expressed his hope to get things sorted between them soon.

Why Arjun, Varun and Diljit

"I wanted to explain why I did what I did. Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today's time. That's why I did this casting. In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let's see," Boney further added.