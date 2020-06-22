Gone are the days when television bahus were on a constant pressure to maintain the same image both on-screen and off-screen. But with the boom of social media, actresses have been breaking their stereotype avatars and showcasing the bold and undaunted side of them. Fans, of course, are finding it refreshing.

From flaunting their assets, sexy curves, toned legs to the washboard abs, TV actresses have been raising the temperature with almost every picture of theirs on Instagram.

Take a look at some of the hottest TV actresses:

Hina Khan: The actress, who became a household name with her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, never ceases to tease her fans with her perfectly toned figure. In fact, she was ranked the Third Sexiest Asian Woman of 2019 by a UK-based weekly newspaper, beating some Bollywood A-listers including Katrina Kaif.

Erica Fernandes: Erica, who is currently seen as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, never shies away from flaunting her curved figure in bikinis. Most of her pictures often sets the mercury levels high.

Mouni Roy: Mouni is a true fashionista and often posts sexy pictures of hers on her social media page. The Brahmastra actress recently left her fans crazy with her straight out of a painting pictures from her extravagant vacation in the Maldives. In the images, she was seen flaunting her sexy back while relaxing in a cosy bed placed outside her water villa.

Sriti Jha: Sriti, who plays the lead role in long-running Indian TV show Kumkum Bhagya, is quite different from her contemporaries and hardly posts any sexy images of hers. However, Sriti was once spotted donning a bikini for the first time during her vacation in Thailand.

Nia Sharma: One of the sexiest women in Asia, often shares bold and sensuous pictures of hers on Instagram. The Naagin 4 actress loves to experiment with her looks and even during the lockdown, she is keeping her fans hooked to her social media page. In one of her latest posts, Nia shared an old picture of hers in a backless dress. She teamed up the sexy outfit with black shorts and boots and completed her look with a high ponytail.

Surbhi Jyoti: Surbhi, best known for her roles Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bella in Naagin 3. Surbhi never disappoints her fans with her Instagram pictures. She looks sensuous in every image of hers.

Shivangi Joshi: The talented actress, who plays Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, surely knows how to keep the Internet buzzing with her gorgeous images. In one of the images, Shivangi looks hot in a black backless dress.