Trust Aishwarya Rai to breathe life into any traditional or western wear and she never disappoints. Mrs Bachchan's sartorial choices have always grabbed attention, made headlines and rightly so! Aishwarya is known for breathing life into whatever she wears and her gorgeous picture from Maldives vacation is living proof of that.

Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya has been enjoying some family time in the Maldives. Abhishek and Aishwarya both, have been tantalising us by giving us a sneak peek into their luxurious, exotic and comforting vacation pictures. Abhishek has once again shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai and called her his "honey."

The photo has Aishwarya chilling by the sea, looking as ravishing as ever in a beautiful gown and statement neckpiece. Her neatly tied up bun is accentuating her glamour quotient in the photo. The picture, taken on a full moon night, has been tagged by Abhishek as 'honey and the moon'.

From their cycle rides to enjoying a relaxed time by the pool, the vacation pictures are giving us major holiday goals. Abhishek and Aishwarya are one of the most respected power couples of Bollywood, who over the time, have made our belief in the institution of marriage, stronger.

The couple has also given Bollywood some of its most memorable films like – Guru and Raavan. There were reports of Abhi and Ash coming together for a film titled – Gulab Jamun – but, the plot made the couple drop out of the project. The film wanted to show the duo romancing but, Abhishek and Aishwarya wanted something more concrete in the script which could justify or look believable onscreen as they have been married for so long.

Until the duo decides to come back together for a film, we just have to treat our eyes with their romantic vacation pictures.