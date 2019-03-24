A few days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was picturized with her husband Abhishek Bachchan take a stroll on a Goa beach away from all the loud Holi celebrations. In the picture, Aishwarya's significant stomach bulge had made the internet to run its wild imagination about her second pregnancy. While many Twitter users believed that Aishwarya might possibly be pregnant with her second child, her spokesperson has now shed some light on the rumours that have been doing the rounds of the social media.

Talking about Aishwarya's stomach bulge, her spokersperson has now informed the media that it was just a bad camera angle and denied the reports of her being pregnant for the second time. In the picture, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen walking on a beach bare foot wearing a pair of shorts.

Now, with that, it looks like the fire around Aishwarya's pregnancy will doze off soon.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Aishwarya and Abhishek will once again be seen sharing space with each other in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. But the project got shelved as the romance angle in the film didn't suit them. There were also reports that Aishwarya was keen to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali alongside Abhishek but the talks have been going on for quite a while now.

It was also reported that many filmmakers have approached Aishwarya to do a film with husband Abhishek Bachchan, including AdMan Prahlad Kakkar.

As for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, we are waiting for him to make another film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has made beautiful films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish with him.