Holi is incomplete without having your favourite Bollywood stars dancing to the beats of the upbeat Holi songs in front of a large crowd. While many celebrities were busy having a blast on Holi with their friends and family members and flooding the internet with their celebration pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan found solace on the quiet beaches of Goa.

The couple were recently spotted strolling on the Benaulim beach together bare foot wearing a pair of shorts. The two were holidaying in Goa along with their family and friends away from all the noisy Holi celebration galore. While it was one of the rarest sights of the loving couple, a couple of Twitter users felt that Aishwarya was pregnant with her second child looking at her significant stomach bulge.

As we know how social media gives unnecessary fire to the fuel, a few online users were quick to shut down the speculations around Aishwarya's possible pregnancy. But it didn't stop other people from commenting on her body saying that she always looked pregnant as per their observation.

Take a look.

Because she really looks like a pregnant ... I hope she didn't become stouter and that it was just so unfortunate photo.... Cannes is coming — Best of Aishwarya (@skv1993) March 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek along with their daughter Aaradhya were recently spotted at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and almost all other big celebs from the industry graced the event with their presence.

On the other hand, it was reported that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya's Gulab Jamun, which was to be produced by Anurag Kashyap, has been shelved as the romance angle in the film didn't suit them. The duo thought that them romancing on screen is not something the audience would want to see or appreciate. They felt, considering their real-life journey, audience and fans would want to see their romance go beyond just a fling and turn into something substantial, which was not the plot.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan had received rave reviews for his performance in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan. Though Aishwarya's Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao failed to do any box office magic, her performance in the film was widely accepted and credited.