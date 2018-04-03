A merry engagement party in Hyderabad took a violent turn on Monday when a guest stabbed one of the hosts to death over a delay in serving him chicken curry.

The incident took place at Tariqat Manzil Function Hall in Hussaini Alam area near the Charminar at around 1.30 am.

According to the police, the prime accused Ahswath Ali Khan and a few other guests were having dinner at the function.

Khan was annoyed over the delay in serving him chicken curry as the pantry had run out of the dish. He also felt insulted when another group of people started passing comments at him and got into an argument with them.

The 28-year victim called Anwar, who was attending the other guests, intervened and tried to calm down Khan. However, Khan refused to let go of the matter and had an altercation with Anwar. He also humiliated the victim and his family members, reported Telangana Today.

Though the accused left after the dinner, he returned to the function with a group of men.

"Khan went out and returned with nine of his friends. He picked an argument with Anwar again and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife. Anwar died on the spot," South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana told the local news outlet.

More chaos erupted at the party when the attackers reportedly entered the women's section. Meanwhile, the cops have nabbed three of the accused men and are on the lookout for others.