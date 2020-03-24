Ekta Kapoor is a woman who is known for her fierce attitude and fiery statements. The Balaji honcho never hesitates from speaking her mind and often landed in trouble over that. However, that never stopped the Kapoor scion from being her uninhibited self. And we got to see a glimpse of that on Karan Johar's chat show – Koffee with Karan.

It was at the time when Ekta Kapoor appeared on the show with her brother Tusshar Kapoor. Tusshar's film, 'Shor in the City' with Radhika Apte was yet to come and the duo were making headlines for their chemistry. Radhika was not a well-known, popular name back then and Ekta Kapoor repeatedly insulted her on the show. From saying that Tusshar has a 'bad taste in women' to calling her 'horsey beautiful', Ekta shocked both Tusshar and Karan with her insulting responses on Apte. Not ready to stop there, she also added that she hoped their chemistry stayed on the screen only and not beyond that.

Tusshar seemed visibly upset and even said that he doesn't need her approval on the women in his life. He also asked her not to be rude and be mindful of what she was saying. HT had later said, "I will not stand anyone taking on my personal life, and that goes for Ekta as well. It was not a fight, but more out of irritation. Radhika and I do get along, but I don't want to label what we share."

Radhika's response

While Radhika maintained her silence on the issue, when quizzed on Neha Dhupia's chat show recently, the Sacred Games star said, "When that happened, I was in London studying dance. I still really don't know why this was said?" She had further said that such negative comments never bothered her and still don't. "There were rumors of me dating Tusshar, well, I didn't even have Tusshar's phone number. I used to find all this so funny because I wasn't used to it," she said.