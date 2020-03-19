So far, people across the world have started restricting themselves from traveling to Coronavirus hit countries and opted for social distancing to stop the more spread of the pandemic. Amid the outbreak and strict border restrictions, Bollywood actress Radhika Apte shared that she recently flew to London to be with her husband musician Benedict Taylor.

Sharing her experience of traveling amid coronavirus outbreak and her immigration from India to the UK, Radhika wrote on Instagram, "For all the many msgs I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity. I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them!"

She continued, "The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That's all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx Ps. BA flight was full! (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet. #obvs #sillyme #goodtiming #travelinthetimeofcorona."

Like it or not but it is quite unfortunate for Radhika Apte that she often finds herself at the receiving end the moment her short intimate clips from her upcoming project get leaked online. The nude or sex clips often get circulated on social media with titles like 'Radhika Apte's sex scene' or 'Radhika Apte's nude clip' which usually omits the name of the male actor who has also performed the scene along with her. And this kind of discrimination bothers Radhika to the core.

A sex scene from her Hollywood film The Wedding Guest featuring Radhika and Dev Patel had surfaced online and much to her horror, it was being termed as 'Radhika Apte's sex scene'. And needless to say, the video leak made Radhika very upset.

Reacting strongly about the leaked scene, Radhika Apte told Bollywood Life, "The film The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked because of the psychotic mentality of the society. The leaked sex scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. But the scenes are being spread in my name. Why the people are not spreading it under the male actor Dev Patel's name."

Radhika had earlier said that she doesn't take stress over her leaked clips and joked that there's nothing to hide now when she had appeared on Feet Up with the Stars hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. But it looks like she still get affected about her leaked clips.