Bollywood's one of the most versatile actresses, Radhika Apte recently said that she was being seen as a "seductress" in the industry after she had played bold roles in films like Badlapur and Ahalya.

At a panel discussion titled "We The Women", Radhika spoke about the stereotype mindset of people in the industry she faced after she stripped for some of her films. She further said that she has been getting a lot of offers for sex-comedies because of the perception. The actress said she has been rejecting all of those offers.

Radhika Apte speaks about industry mindset

"Because I stripped and I had done a short film, Ahalya, they said 'you are constantly playing the role of a seductress.' I said, 'Can you tell me where'? They said Ahalya and Badlapur. I have been rejecting so much work. I don't know if it is good for me or not," Radhika said at the event.

Radhika is one actress who has become one of the most popular faces in the web world. While doing award-winning films like Andhadhun and PadMan, she has also been featuring in successful web-series like Lust Stories, Parched, Sacred Games, etc.

She has never shied away from portraying extremely bold roles, for which she has often become subject of controversies as well.