Like it or not but it is quite unfortunate for Radhika Apte that she often finds herself at the receiving end the moment her short intimate clips from her upcoming project get leaked online. The nude or sex clips often get circulated on social media with titles like 'Radhika Apte's sex scene' or 'Radhika Apte's nude clip' which usually omits the name of the male actor who has also performed the scene along with her. And this kind of discrimination bothers Radhika to the core.

A few days ago, a sex scene from her Hollywood film The Wedding Guest featuring Radhika and Dev Patel had surfaced online and much to her horror, it was being termed as 'Radhika Apte's sex scene'. And needless to say, the video leak made Radhika very upset.

Reacting strongly about the leaked scene, Radhika Apte told Bollywood Life, "The film The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked because of the psychotic mentality of the society. The leaked sex scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. But the scenes are being spread in my name. Why the people are not spreading it under the male actor Dev Patel's name."

In 2015, a nude clip featuring the Sacred Games actress from Anurag Kashyap's short film Madly was leaked online and was widely circulated over WhatsApp and social media. In 2016 too, a sex scene from Parched featuring Radhika Apte and Adil Hussain got leaked online which had raised many eyebrows.

Radhika had earlier said that she doesn't take stress over her leaked clips and joked that there's nothing to hide now when she had appeared on Feet Up with the Stars hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. But it looks like she still get affected about her leaked clips.