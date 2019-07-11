Radhika Apte is one of the few actresses who do not shy away from doing bold scenes in India. From donning bikinis to doing lovemaking scenes on-screen, the actress has courageously enacted such sequences with ease and dignity.

The actress, like others, has no apprehensions doing bold scenes. "I have been brought up watching world cinema and I have travelled a lot so I am very comfortable with my body. I have seen people performing nude on stage in India and abroad," she was quoted as saying by IANS.

Time and again, Radhika Apte has stated that she doesn't get ashamed of her body and uses it as a "tool" as a performer. And it clearly sums up her worldview.

As a result, she has done more bold scenes than her contemporaries in the country. The amusing factor is every time she enacts nude scenes or intimate sequences for movies, it gets leaked online and becomes the talk of the town.

She is once again in news for her lovemaking sequence with Dev Patel from their British-American film The Wedding Guest hitting the internet. Her nude scene and the clip of their intimate moments are now going viral.

Michael Winterbottom directed The Wedding Guest had its premieres at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2018. It hit the screens in the US in March.

Although the film was released a couple of months ago, the clips have surfaced only now.