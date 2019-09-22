With eroticas like Ragini MMS Returns and Gandii Baat, Ekta Kapoor has been encouraging sex in her shows and has often been criticised for showing sexual explicit content through her shows. However, she has always maintained that she is very happy showing sex on-screen and one should have problems with non-consensual sex and sexual crime. So when Ekta was once again asked to address the sexual content in her shows, she said that she makes sure that sex shown in her shows doesn't promote aggressiveness.

"I believe sex can be different for different people. Sex as content can be hardcore as long as it doesn't promote aggressiveness. That is a part of misogyny. I don't have any rape jokes or on women being forced. I think any kind of sex as long as you're getting it from the screen is great," Ekta Kapoor said at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2019.

Her ALTBalaji's show Gandii Baat is often termed as soft porn. And Ekta has a complain that people often ask her about the said show while there are many other shows as well available on her digital platform.

"Unfortunately, no one asks about MOM. Every time I'm on a stage, I'm asked about Gandii Baat. That says how much we are obsessed with sex," she said.

She further added, "Gandii Baat has trended on IMDB more than Sacred Games which tells us how obsessed we are about sex."

Ekta also stressed on the fact that she never promotes misogyny in her shows. She said she took on domestic violence and marital rape in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

"I try to do my bit and never encourage misogyny in my shows and always encourage sex," Ekta concluded.