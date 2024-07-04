Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan will honor Mumbai's cricket heroes, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The felicitation is a celebration of their individual achievements and India's collective victory at the T20 World Cup.

The Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan is set to host a grand felicitation ceremony on Friday, honoring four of Mumbai's cricketing heroes. The quartet, comprising Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, have been instrumental in India's recent triumph at the T20 World Cup. This event is not just a celebration of the players' individual achievements but also a recognition of the collective victory of the Indian cricket team.The decision to honor these players was suggested by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik and was promptly accepted by Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Sarnaik, in his address, emphasized the significance of the occasion, stating, Sharma, Yadav, Dube, and Jaiswal are from Mumbai, and it is a proud moment for Mumbaikars. He further urged the Maharashtra government to honor these players in the same manner as the Indian Cricket team players were felicitated after winning the World Cup in 2007 and 2011.

The team's recent win at the T20 World Cup marked the end of an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, with the previous title being the Champions Trophy won under Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2013. The victorious team, fresh from their euphoric reception in New Delhi, had also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. The players, donning special jerseys with 'CHAMPIONS' emblazoned across the front, spent close to two hours at the Prime Minister's residence before heading back to their hotel.

The team's journey back to India was marked by a special charter flight, aptly named AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup. The flight took off around 4:50 a.m. local time and landed in the Indian national capital on Thursday at around 6:20 a.m. (IST). The felicitation ceremony at the Vidhan Bhavan is a continuation of the celebrations and recognition of the team's achievement. The event is expected to be attended by all legislators, as requested by Sarnaik.

The decision to honor the players at the Vidhan Bhavan is reminiscent of similar events in the past. The Maharashtra Legislature has a history of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of the Indian Cricket Team. Both houses of the Maharashtra Legislature have previously passed resolutions congratulating the Indian Cricket Team for their World Cup victories.

The upcoming felicitation ceremony is a reaffirmation of this tradition and a testament to the importance of cricket in the cultural fabric of Maharashtra and India as a whole. The event is not just a celebration of the players' achievements but also a recognition of their contribution to the sport and the joy they have brought to millions of fans across the country.

