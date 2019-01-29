After weeks of teasing, Huawei subsidiary Honor finally pulled the wraps off the new Honor View20 in Gurugram on January 29.

The company claims that the new Honor View20 is the world's first phone to boast 48MP rear shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and TOF (Time of Flight) 3D camera. They are coupled with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing power which is capable of recognising over 60 categories and 1500 scenarios in real time and graphics processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of Kirin 980 AI chipset, can provide users with unmatched photo quality and clarity. It is also capable of capturing slow-motion videos at 960 fps (frames per seconds).

On the front, Honor View20 houses a 25MP front snapper with F2.0 aperture and thanks to AI, it can also detect background and set the scene mode to optimise the camera to capture the best possible selfies.

Another notable aspect of the Honor View20 is its screen. It boasts All-view display with world-first, in-screen front camera design. Honor achieved this marvellous feat by using an advanced 18-layer technology stack method that carefully embeds the front camera in the display area of the screen, achieving the screen to body ratio of 91.8-percent.

It also runs Android Pie-based Magic 2.0 UI, which is said to be different from EMUI we see in other Honor devices. boasts 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Honor View20 comes in two variants— 6GB LPDDR4X RAM+128GB storage and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256GB storage.

Honor also unveiled feature-rich Honor Watch Magic, Band 4 and Band 4 smart fitness bands in India. They come with several health tracking features and more.

Honor View20 price details:

The company is offering the Honor View20 in two variants—6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB—for Rs 37,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively. They are available on Amazon and Hi Honor store and also at Relianice Digital retail shops as well.

As far as the Honor Watch Magic, Band 4 and Band 4 Running are concerned, they will be available on Amason with prices starting at Rs 13,999, Rs 2,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively.

Honor View20 vs competition:

The new Honor View20 will be up against the OnePlus 6T, Nokia 8, Poco F1 and the recently released LG V40 ThinQ.

Key specifications of Honor View20: