Honor has launched new smartphones in the budget to premium categories to lure different customers. One of the Honor duo launched in India last week, Honor 7A went on sale via Flipkart on Tuesday, while the other smartphone, the Honor 7C, will finally be available on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Honor 7C comes in two variants, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, costing Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. Both variants will be available exclusively on Amazon India Thursday onwards.

The low-price, high-value smartphones are likely to spike interest among budget shoppers.

Honor 7A, on the other hand, made a successful debut. The handset was sold out on Flipkart within 120 seconds, which left many potential buyers hanging. But there's another chance to grab the Honor 7A as the company confirmed the next sale date as June 5, 2018.

"We are overwhelmed with the phenomenal response that we have received from our customers for the Honor 7A. This reaffirms our strong position in the Indian market and gives us the confidence to continue launching top best-in-class products for our consumers in the time to come," P Sanjeev, Sales VP at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

If both the smartphones are worth the buck, the biggest question is which smartphone suits you the best. For that purpose, here's how Honor 7A and Honor 7C compare against each other.

Honor 7A vs Honor 7C

Both smartphones have a metallic unibody design with 18:9 aspect ratio full-screen displays. The Honor 7A comes with a 5.7-inch FullView screen with HD+ resolution while the Honor 7C boasts a slightly bigger 5.99-inch display with higher Full HD+ screen resolution.

Both smartphones also share a similar camera setup. The rear dual cameras in the Honor 7A and Honor 7C comprise 13MP and 2MP sensors. On the front, there's an 8MP selfie snapper accompanied by an LED flash, which also works to authenticate registered owners via facial recognition.

Honor 7A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 3,000mAh battery and Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. The Honor 7C also has an octa-core chipset, but buyers can choose from 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM configurations.

Under the hood, the Honor 7C packs the same 3,000mAh battery.

Other features like the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE support, microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack are standard on both phones.