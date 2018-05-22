The sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone category just got more competitive with Honor's two new smartphones – Honor 7A and Honor 7C, joining the race. After teasing the phones' arrival in India, Honor officially launched them in the country with pricing and availability details.

Honor 7A and Honor 7C are available exclusively online. While 7A is priced at Rs 8,999, it can be bought on Flipkart from May 29, 12 noon onwards. The phone's pricing and specifications will likely attract many buyers. Therefore, if you want to get one for yourself, act fast.

As for Honor 7C, there are two choices for consumers. The base model with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant costs Rs 11,999. Both these models will be exclusively sold on Amazon India starting May 31.

"With the launch of Honor 7A and 7C, we are offering market-leading specifications by pushing boundaries of smartphone design with advanced technology and focusing on the needs of larger set of consumers. Honor can do this like no other brand owing to our unique e-commerce business model and world-class R&D capabilities," P Sanjeev, VP Sales at Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

Honor 7A – Features

For those unaware, here's a look at all the features of Honor 7A priced at Rs 8,999.

It features a 5.7-inch FullView HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, fused into an aluminium body that comes in blue, black and gold colours. The handset sports a dual rear camera setup, complete with 13MP + 2MP sensors, and an 8MP front snapper with f/2.2 aperture and soft LED is responsible for selfies and facial unlocking.

Honor

On the rear, there's also a fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking of the device. Under the hood, the Honor 7A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Adreno 505 GPU, Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 and a 3,000mAh battery. Finally, the handset supports dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE, microSD card among other standard connectivity options.

Honor 7C – Features

Honor 7C is slightly better than the Honor 7A – hence the pricing starting at Rs 9,999.

Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch FullView FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a sleek metallic design. The handset features a dual camera setup at the back with 13MP + 2MP sensors and an 8MP f/2.0 aperture with smart LED light. Under the hood, Honor 7C is powered by an octa-core chipset with 3GB or 4GB RAM, a 3,000mAh battery, and the same features as the Honor 7A.