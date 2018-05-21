Huawei's sub-brand Honor is upping the ante on the smartphone competition in India. After releasing Honor 10 to target the premium smartphone segment, Honor is coming up with two new smartphones focused entirely towards the budget segment where Xiaomi holds a dominant position.

Honor was seen teasing the Honor 7C and Honor 7A on social media with the hashtag LoveSeven, and it's finally time to unravel those mysteries. Honor is hosting an event on May 22 in India where it will unveil the two new budget smartphones, both of which are going to be Flipkart exclusives.

Honor 7A and Honor 7C have both been launched in China, making their features a public knowledge. But it is the pricing of the two smartphones in India that is keeping fans curious. With the smartphones unveiled on Tuesday, all details related to the pricing and availability will be revealed.

Where to watch the Honor event live

Honor is hosting the event in New Delhi, and it will be live-streaming the entire launch online for the nation to watch. Here's where you can watch Honor 7A and 7C unveiling live on Tuesday, 11:30 am onwards:

Honor official YouTube channel (Watch live)

Facebook official handle (Watch live)

Honor 7 series expected pricing

Given the phones' pricing in China, it is safe to assume that the Honor 7A and Honor 7C will be priced around Rs 10,000, making them apt rivals for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and others.

The 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant of Honor 7A is priced at ¥799 in China, which is about Rs 8,500.

The 3GB RAM model costs ¥999, which is about Rs 10,600. In both cases, the Honor 7A will be the cheaper variant.

As for the Honor 7C, it costs ¥899 and ¥1299 for 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configuration models, respectively. In India, these models could sell for anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000.

Honor 7A – Features

Check out the key features of Honor 7A:

Display: 5.7-inch HD+ full screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear camera: AI-powered 13MP+2MP dual camera (3GB RAM) or 13MP single camera (2GB RAM) Front camera: 8MP selfie camera with soft LED flash RAM: 2GB/3GB Storage: 32GB CPU: Snapdragon 430 OS: Android 8.0 Oreo based EMUI 8.0 Battery: 3,000mAh Add-ons: Fingerprint scanner, dual SIM cards, 4G LTE, microSD card slot and more

Honor 7C – Features

Display: 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear camera: 13MP+2MP dual cameras with f/2.2 aperture Front camera: 8MP selfie camera RAM: 3GB/4GB Storage: 32GB/64GB CPU: Snapdragon 450 OS: Android 8.0 Oreo based EMUI 8.0 Battery: 3,000mAh Add-ons: Fingerprint scanner, dual SIM cards, 4G LTE, microSD card slot and more

Stay tuned for more updates.