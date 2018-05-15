Huawei subsidiary Honor launched the Honor 10 in China in March and now it is all set to make the international debut in London on May 15.

The company's keynote speech is slated to kick-off at 2:00 pm BST (6:30 pm IST) local time in the UK. Within hours after the global launch, Honor's e-commerce partner Flipkart has announced to start the Honor 10 sale on its website from 00:00 am.

Since the Honor 10 is already available in China, specifications are already in the public domain. But, the price of the device is yet to be ascertained and will be revealed tomorrow.

Honor 10: Key features you should know

For those unaware, the upcoming Honor 10 is the successor of the globally acclaimed Honor 8 Pro. It comes with major upgrades both in terms of design and internal hardware.

Honor 10 flaunts high-grade glass-and-metal blended shell on the black. The company has teased that the device will come with Huawei P20 Pro-like Twilight colour option. For those unaware, this special colourway is inspired from Northern lights in the Arctic. It comes with a bright shimmery coat on top of the shell, which reflects different colours when looked from different angles.

On the front sports a 5.84-inch Full HD LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of the screen similar to the Apple iPhone X. It will house an impressive 24MP camera, which is enough to take good selfies even in the low light conditions and also support facial recognition technology.

Like Honor View 10, it comes packed with HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset paired Neural Processing Unit(NPU) with 6GB RAM for optimum performance, runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 out-of-the-box, a 3,400mAh battery with quick charging support.

The key aspect of Honor 10 is its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual primary camera on the back. It comes with a 16MP and 24MP sensors with f/1.6 aperture, AI 2.0 technology, which brings out better portrait selfies, improved face detection, and advanced self-timer.

Also, the camera makes use of the dedicated NPU, which is intelligent enough to understand the surrounding environment and make necessary changes to capture a top-quality image. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

It also features USB Type-C port, headphone jack, and a 7.1 multi-channel Hi-Fi audio chip for an enhanced audio experience.

How to watch Honor 10 global launch on your smart devices:

Interested readers can head to Honor's official YouTube channel and Facebook page to view the official Honor 10 launch at 2:00 pm BST (6:30 pm IST).

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Huawei and Honor.