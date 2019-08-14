Flight operations resumed in Hong Kong airport on Wednesday, August 14, after pro-democracy protestors held demonstrations in the building for two days. Chinese officials said the protests were "near-terrorist acts" and called for strict punishment.

Hong Kong Airport Authority said that it had obtained an interim injunction against the protestors, restricting them from entering the airport and obstructing operations. The court order restricts the entry to the airport and allows forced removal by the police.

Authorities had taken a similar stance against protestors in the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests who had initiated sit-ins and were forcibly removed by the police.

Since Monday, hundreds of flights have been cancelled after thousands of protestors held a demonstration in the airport listing out various incidents of police brutality including the recent incident where a female protestor was shot in the eye.

The peaceful demonstration turned violent late Tuesday after riot police armed with pepper spray and batons clashed with the protestors outside the terminal.

Reports state that demonstrators overpowered a police officer who had forced a woman to the ground. Footage on social media showed the police officer drew a gun which made protestors back off.

Police officer had his baton taken from him and was attacked with it. Drew his pistol and aimed at protesters. Astonished nobody killed here tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wox8yziDnz — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) August 13, 2019

Dicky, a 35-year-old protester at the airport, told Reuters that protesters would obey the injunction even if it meant they had to leave, despite anger felt towards the government and the police.

"We saw the government arrested many people, many are injured, some committed suicide. We will continue to fight for what we deserve otherwise all of that would have been in vain," he said.

Hong Kong police condemned the protests on Wednesday and said that demonstrators "harassed and assaulted a visitor and a journalist."

The semi-autonomous city's police also said five protestors were detained on Tuesday making the total number of arrests to more than 600 since the protests began in June.

Protestors had held three people who believed to be a spy from Beijing, according to CNN. One was released after he showed identification and the other was later identified as a reporter from China's Global Times newspaper and was released. Another man was held for several hours even as he appeared to be falling unconscious.

Spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Xu Luying said the man identified as a Shenzhen resident had been "illegally imprisoned" and "abused" by the protesters.

"We express our strongest condemnation of this tantamount to terrorism and express our deepest condolences to the injured mainland compatriots and the Hong Kong police officer," said the spokesperson.

He and the reporter were taken to the hospital.

China's State Council on Monday stated that the use of radical weapons such as petrol bombs at police officials is a "sign of terrorism".

At a press conference in Beijing, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office official Yang Guang said China would "resolutely support the police force and judiciary".

Hong Kong is currently witnessing its biggest political crisis as demonstrators demand a complete withdrawal of the contentious extradition bill and an independent inquiry into the government's violent handling of the protestors for the past few months. The protestors are also seeking Pro-Beijing leader, also the Chief Executive, Carrie Lam's resignation.

The demonstration is also a broader political movement that questions Hong Kong's sovereignty against the increasing pro-Beijing government.

The Hong Kong political crisis is the biggest challenge faced by Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.