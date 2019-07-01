The annual celebration of Hong Kong's handover to China was marred by violence on Monday after police used pepper sprays and batons against protesters who attempted to charge into the Legislative Council building.

A group of protesters, mostly wearing black, used a metal cart and tried to smash the door of the government building while shouting pro-democracy slogans.

The activists attempted to lock down the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre area inside which the annual flag hoisting ceremony took place amid a heavy police presence. Police attempted to forcefully disperse the crowd around 30 minutes before the ceremony began.

Around 10,000 protesters marched from Victoria Park and called for Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down.

The protesters took down a Chinese flag and replaced it with a Black Bauhinia, the political symbol signifying the Hong Kong protests near the city's districts housing government building.

Hong Kong has attracted international attention for historic demonstrations to demand the withdrawal of the contentious proposed law that would allow the communist regime to pursue their political targets living in Hong Kong to be prosecuted. Protesters have claimed that the bill proposed by pro-Beijing party hampers democratic freedom by allowing people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The day marks the annual celebration of the former British colony's reunification with China in 1997 and forming a "one country, two systems" governance structure.

The pro-Beijing party leader, Carrie Lam, who has pushed for the extradition bill, had earlier pledged to be more open and inclusive after starting her third year in office after facing widespread criticism. "We will continue to listen to the community's views and make continuous improvement to our work," she said.

Hong Kong pro-democracy legislators Claudia Mo and Lam Cheuk Ting had earlier urged against protesters from storming the government building and claimed that such violent act only gives way to allow arrests.

The protest took a decisive turn on Sunday after pro-government protesters waved Chinese flags and hurled abuses against the anti-government demonstrators in a rally outside government headquarters.

Last month, a peaceful demonstration turned violent after the riot police armed with batons arrived at the government headquarters in the Admiralty business district and subjected tear gas and pepper sprays against protestors who charged and hurled the police barricades.