Dressed in black, millions of people came together from all sections of the society to demand the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, to step down and permanently scrap the contentious extradition bill.

The ongoing public uprising against the pro-Beijing Hong Kong government over the severely criticised extradition bill has brought focus on how non-violent mass movement has rekindled the spirit of democratic dissent.

On Sunday, as close to 2 million people gathered to voice their dissent, the number broke the protest's previous record of 1.2 million protesters. The recent protest made it the biggest mass demonstration that the country has witnessed in its history.

Never seen anything quite like it.

From singing songs to switching on the flashlights of their phones, the mass mobilisation was seen thriving in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong.

As night falls, out come the lights #HongKong

"Do You Hear The People Sing?," from musical Les Misérables and the anthem of Hong Kong protests in 2014, resurfaced in Sunday's demonstrations over the controversial China extradition bill

One of the most powerful moments of peaceful solidarity and cohesion in the mass demonstration was when the sea of people parted and gave way to an ambulance passing through the blocked roadway. Even eight buses were given way to pass through the crowded streets.

HK protesters are the best: Here they are making way for at least eight buses that got stuck after protesters occupied the road

Mass mourning

Apart from being the central public space for the movement, the district of Admiralty in Hong Kong was also the place of mourning as thousands gathered to lay down flowers and offer prayers for a protestor who plunged to his death after climbing a construction scaffolding at the Pacific mall on Saturday.

Outside Pacific Place where marchers put down flowers and messages for the young protester who sadly passed away last night. RIP

The 35-year-old man named 'Leung' was wearing a yellow raincoat bearing the words "Carrie Lam kills Hong Kong," reported Apple Daily.

While the public is hailing the man as a martyr, the police are treating the case as suicide, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

Last words from the martyr At Pacific Place Hong Kong:



全面撤回送中 Withdraw ELAB in entirety

我們不是暴動 We are not rioters

釋放學生傷者 Release students and wounded protestors

林鄭下台 Carrie Lam step down

Help Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/DSfGMX2OhO — 李軒朗 Timothy (@timothylee_hk) June 15, 2019

From democratic party officials to legislators, people started using the deceased protestor as a symbol of the protest.

Democratic Party lawmaker Roy Kwong, distraught by his failure to save protester who died, tells protesters: "I don't want to lose any more comrades." He urges protesters who remain to resort to no "blood, injuries, arrests" while he & other lawmakers will go after Carrie Lam

Political illustrations by acclaimed Chinese satirist Badiucao and Gianluca Costantini gave tribute to the 'raincoat boy'.

【R.I.P. Raincoat Boy】

A young life passed away for HongKong tonight. I don‘t know your name my bro. But you will be known and you will be remembered, always！This drawing is for you. There is #NoChinaExtradition in heaven.

一个年轻的生命为香港陨落，我会记住，祝你安息。#反送中 pic.twitter.com/suz7dzwGKO — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) June 15, 2019

Young Hope

The protest is also increasingly celebrated for having a large number of young participants.

Many stories coming out from Hong Kong's peaceful demonstration. I'd like to share one. I met a family of nine, spanning three generations. The grandfather marched last Sunday. Today the whole family decided to come out together after witnessing events that unfolded this week

Aged activists and participants of the march have expressed that they felt hopeful of the state of Hong Kong's freedom after witnessing the large young turnouts in the protests.

"I'm very encouraged by the younger people. If it was just us [the older generation] the city would be finished," said 75-year-old Mr Wu, reported The Guardian. "I was a refugee. I escaped China when there was a famine, and I saw people being shot there. The Communist party isn't to be trusted."