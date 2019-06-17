Hong Kong Protests -Sunday
Around 2 million people participated in the mass movement against the proposed extradition bill on Sunday, June 16.Denise Ho/Twitter

Dressed in black, millions of people came together from all sections of the society to demand the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, to step down and permanently scrap the contentious extradition bill.

The ongoing public uprising against the pro-Beijing Hong Kong government over the severely criticised extradition bill has brought focus on how non-violent mass movement has rekindled the spirit of democratic dissent.

On Sunday, as close to 2 million people gathered to voice their dissent, the number broke the protest's previous record of 1.2 million protesters. The recent protest made it the biggest mass demonstration that the country has witnessed in its history. 

From singing songs to switching on the flashlights of their phones, the mass mobilisation was seen thriving in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong.

One of the most powerful moments of peaceful solidarity and cohesion in the mass demonstration was when the sea of people parted and gave way to an ambulance passing through the blocked roadway. Even eight buses were given way to pass through the crowded streets.

 

Mass mourning

Apart from being the central public space for the movement, the district of Admiralty in Hong Kong was also the place of mourning as thousands gathered to lay down flowers and offer prayers for a protestor who plunged to his death after climbing a construction scaffolding at the Pacific mall on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man named 'Leung' was wearing a yellow raincoat bearing the words "Carrie Lam kills Hong Kong," reported Apple Daily.

While the public is hailing the man as a martyr, the police are treating the case as suicide, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

From democratic party officials to legislators, people started using the deceased protestor as a symbol of the protest.

Political illustrations by acclaimed Chinese satirist Badiucao and Gianluca Costantini gave tribute to the 'raincoat boy'.

Young Hope

The protest is also increasingly celebrated for having a large number of young participants.

Aged activists and participants of the march have expressed that they felt hopeful of the state of Hong Kong's freedom after witnessing the large young turnouts in the protests.

"I'm very encouraged by the younger people. If it was just us [the older generation] the city would be finished," said 75-year-old Mr Wu, reported The Guardian. "I was a refugee. I escaped China when there was a famine, and I saw people being shot there. The Communist party isn't to be trusted."