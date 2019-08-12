All outbound flights from Hong Kong were cancelled by the city's Airport Authority on Monday, August 12, after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators held peaceful protests at the airport.

"Other than departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today," a statement released by the authority said.

Wearing black t-shirts and eye patches, the demonstrators listed out various incidents of police brutality on the visitors to the airport, including the recent instance of a female protestor who was shot in the eye.

The increasing number of protestors caused disruptions for passengers who were checking-in or clearing security checks.

On Monday, the Hong Kong police invited legislators and journalists to witness a display of water cannon against dummy targets at a training facility. It is reported that the Police has not used water canons since two tanks were brought at the site of the 2014 Umbrella Movement.

"It's not just the water cannon," Steven Ng, a demonstrator told Reuters. "The police are continuing to use all sorts of weapons to challenge the bottom line of Hong Kong people with their weapons...All Hong Kong people with a conscience can see this clearly."

Last week, Amnesty International warned Hong Kong police against the deployment of water cannons as it would cause serious injuries if used in the city's confined spaces.

For the first time, police shot tear gas into crowded underground train stations and fired bean-bag rounds at close range over the weekend.

Police have arrested more than 600 people since the protests began around two months ago. Protestors have claimed that the police has subjected some of those arrested with custodial violence by beatings with batons.

The protests have been strongly condemned by the police departments who have said the use of radical weapons such as the petrol bomb thrown at the police officials is a "sign of terrorism".

"Radical protesters have used dangerous weapons to attack the force, and this already constitutes a serious criminal offence, as well as being a sign of terrorism," Yang Guang, spokesman of China's State Council, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, said at a press conference in Beijing.

"These acts jeopardise Hong Kong's rule of law and social order, and are a serious threat to people's lives and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability," he added.

He also reiterated that Beijing would "resolutely support the police force and judiciary".

Last week, 200 flights were cancelled in Hong Kong as a result of pro-democracy demonstrators calling a citywide strike. The city's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, warned the demonstrations are heading towards "extremely dangerous situation".

Hong Kong is currently witnessing its biggest political crisis as demonstrators demand a complete withdrawal of the contentious extradition bill and an independent inquiry into the government's violent handling of the protestors for the past few months. The protestors are also seeking Pro-Beijing leader Lam's resignation.

The demonstration is also a broader political movement that questions Hong Kong's sovereignty against the increasing pro-Beijing government and the clampdown on freedom of speech and expression of the citizens of the semi-autonomous city.

The protests are the biggest challenge faced by Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.