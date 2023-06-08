A woman and a man have been arrested for extorting Rs 50,000 from a man through a honeytrap in Gurugram, police said.

Benita Kumari (27), a native of Bihar, and Mahesh Phogat (30), a resident of Rohtak, were arrested by the Gurugram Police on a complaint filed by the victim at DLF Phase-3 police station on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman met the complainant on the 'Bumble App'. On May 28, the woman took the victim to a hotel located in Sector-23, Gurugram and encouraged him to drink beer, but realising something was wrong, he refused to drink beer and came out of the hotel.

Later, the woman called up the complainant and said that she was misbehaved and molested by him and threatened to complain against him at Police Station DLF Ph-III, Gurugram.

Thereafter, she along with her companion demanded Rs 5 lakh from the victim and finally it was settled at Rs 2 lakh.

On Wednesday, the complainant gave Rs 50,000 to Mahesh Phogat and assured him to give the rest of the money in the evening. After that the victim came to Police Station DLF Ph-III, Gurugram and lodged his complaint.

Following a complaint, the police laid a trap and arrested the man red-handed from Moulsari market near Sai temple while taking the remaining amount and also recovered Rs 50,000 which was extorted by the duo criminals.

After Phogat's disclosure, police nabbed the woman from U-Block of DLF Phase-3 in Gurugram on Wednesday.

"The woman works as an advisor in a private IT company and currently lives in Gurugram while her co-accused Mahesh Phogat runs an NGO in Delhi. Both of them cheated the victims by befriending them through a dating/chatting app and by calling their targets to a hotel. She also filed fake molestation and rape cases to extort money," police said.

A total of Rs 50,000 and two mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

"The duo accused had met in Gurugram itself and they became friends and planned to commit crimes. They have so far made about one dozen people their victims and they have also filed false allegations of rape, and molestation against about five people. However, four cases have been found registered against them about honeytrap cases in Gurugram so far," Vikas Kaushik, ACP (DLF) said.

