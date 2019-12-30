Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is making efforts to honeytrap Indian officers in armed forces, according to several reports. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to probe cases related to honey trap.

The probe agency needs to reveal this conspiracy of India's nuclear-armed Pakistan. "Pakistan intelligence agency ISI has prepared a big plan to trap the security forces personnel through honey trapping on social media," reports India Today quoting Home Ministry officials.

The report further said that the entire plan is being executed through an official of the ISI.

Earlier this month, Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik said: "Inimical agencies have been making efforts to honeytrap Indian officers in armed forces." He said that service personnel and their families are regularly sensitised on the use of honeytraps as a modus operandi by foreign intelligence operatives.

"Advisories have been issued to all concerned for compliance and directives have been issued to take stern action against defaulters under the zero-tolerance policy," the minister said.

Honeytrap cases

Last month, in the wake of some "honeytrap" incidents, the Indian Army issued an advisory, asking its personnel to be cautious and avoid being friendly with strangers posing as spiritual leaders or women of foreign origin.

The Army has also identified around 150 profiles used by Pakistan to honey trap Indian Army personnel.

The advisory says that Pakistani intelligence agencies are targeting Indian security personnel, especially Indian Army personnel, who are deployed in sensitive areas.

The Army has asked everyone not to divulge sensitive information on social media and be cautious about honeytrap attempts.

"Pakistan-based operatives, through social media, gather contact numbers of senior Army officers, and deployment patterns," said a senior Indian Army officer.

Many Pakistan-based social media operatives disguise as a Person of Indian Origin and identify themselves with pseudo names as insurances officers.

(With agency inputs)