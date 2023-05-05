Another case of honey-trapping by Pakistan has come to light. This time, a DRDO scientist has been accused of falling prey to a honeytrap and leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative. Pradip Kurulkar (59), scientist working at the DRDO's Pune lab, has since been arrested and charged under relevant sections.

According to reports, Kurulkar leaked sensitive information to PAK operative over WhatsApp calls and voice messages.

"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.

Kurulkar has been booked under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police, Kalachowki, Mumbai. Further probe into the matter has been ordered.

Who is Pradip Kurulkar?

Kurulkar joined DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988. He graduated with Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985. He was working as Director of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)], a premier Systems Engineering Laboratory of DRDO.

Kurulkar was instrumental in the development of Akash Launchers and mission-critical Ground Systems. He played a crucial role in the design and development of various Military Engineering Systems and Equipments including Missile Launchers for Programme AD, MRSAM, Nirbhay Subsonic Cruise Missile System, Prahar, QRSAM, XRSAM, Hyperbaric Chamber and Mobile Power Supply and High-Pressure Pneumatic Systems.

Kurulkar reportedly led many technological initiatives in emerging areas such as High Performance High Power Servo Drive Technology, Platform Stabilization Technology, AFPM based Alternator Technology, VSCF based Power Source Technology, Electric Propulsion Technology, Missile Canister Technology, Autonomous Navigation Technology for small UGVs, Intelligent Robotic Manipulators for hazardous military applications and Linear Electric Motor Technology.