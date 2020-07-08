Honda has launched the BS6 version of its XBlade, and like its other three recent launches (CD 110 Dream, Grazia 125, and Livo), even the XBlade packs in more than just BS6 compliance. I'll talk about those in a bit, but let me give you the prices first.

Honda XBlade BS6 price

There are two variants of the XBlade BS6. One's a disc/drum (front/rear) motorcycle while the other gets disc brakes on both the wheels. The former is priced at Rs 1,06,687 while the latter will cost you Rs 1,10,968.

Here's what the competition looks like:

Yamaha FZ-FI: Rs 99,700 (discs on both wheels)

Hero Xtreme 160R: Rs 99,950 (disc/drum variant) and Rs 1,03,500 (discs on both wheels)

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: Rs 1,05,901 (discs on both wheels)

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: 1,02,950 (disc/drum variant) and 1,06,000 (discs on both wheels)

Suzuki Gixxer: Rs 1,11,900 (discs on both wheels)

All prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Honda XBlade BS6: What's new?

The XBlade is now fuel injected, and Honda says that its "PGM-Fi is a system that uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency." Honda claims that the XBlade now has best-in-class torque output. And that's true. While the BS4 bike used to produce 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, the BS6 model puts out 14.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The double disc variant's wet weight is 144 kg. At this point, the traffic-light-drag addicts amongst you might want to know the torque output figures and weight of the other bikes in this segment, so here they are:

Yamaha FZ-FI: 13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm / 137 kg

Suzuki Gixxer: 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm / 141 kg

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm / 149 kg

Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS: 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm / 151 kg

The addition of a counterweight balancer, a rear disc brake, an engine-kill swtich, and new graphics comprise the other "new" features of the BS6 XBlade.

If you're wondering why I haven't mentioned the torque output figure of the Hero Xtreme 160R, it's because Hero itself hasn't provided that until now. However, the company did mention that the bike weighs 138.5 kg net, which makes it the second lightest bike in the segment.

Honda XBlade BS6: What's not new, but still worth mentioning?

LED headlight, LED taillight, hazard lights, digital instrument cluster, sealed chain, single-channel ABS, 160 mm ground clearance, 1,347 mm wheelbase, and a 10:1 compression ratio. Okay, one more—the seat height is 795 mm, which is good news for shorter riders.