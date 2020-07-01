Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has launched the updated BS6 Livo, which is the third launch within a month by the company. It had launched the BS6 CD 110 Dream at the beginning of June, whereas the BS6 Grazia was launched just around a week ago. Like the other two machines, even the Livo has been launched in two variants. The only difference is that while the Grazia and CD 110 Dream variants are known as Standard and Deluxe, the Livo's are more straightforward—Drum and Disc.

Honda has just provided the drum variant's price for now, which is 69,422 (ex-showroom, Jaipur).

Also, just like the other two launches, even the Livo gets a host of new features:

1) ACG: Again like in the Grazia and CD 110 Dream, Honda has thrown out the conventional starter motor, and plonked in its patented ACG (AC Generator) mechanism that cranks the engine for you silently in addition to performing its core job of charging the battery.

2) DC headlamp: DC headlamp doesn't mean a headlamp designed by Dilip Chhabria. DC here means Direct Current, which in turn translates to 'consistent headlamp brightness' irrespective of engine speed. You won't be afraid of the dark anymore.

3) Integrated engine start/stop switch: Not merely an engine-kill switch, it doubles up as the starter button when you press it down. The last time I used something similar was on a Ducati.

4) Integrated headlamp beam selector and pass switch: So while the Grazia had the pass function integrated into the headlamp beam selector switch, it's the other way round here. You would select the headlamp beam via the pass switch. The last time I used such a feature was on a Suzuki GSX-S750.

5) Longer seat: Honda says that the seat is now 17 mm longer, which is always a good thing.

6) Sealed chain: This might get unnoticed by most, but is a welcome addition by Honda. Why? Because sealed drive-chains are low on maintenance while still lasting longer than the rudimentary standard (non-O-ring) chains.

Honda also adds that the bike gets a 'refreshed' digital analogue meter, a 'modern' front visor, and new 'chiseled' tank shrouds. The bike gets that special 6-year warranty package you read about in our Grazia story as well.

Honda Livo BS6 Technical Specifications

Engine: 109.51 cc, air-cooled

Compression ratio: 10.1:1

Power: 8.79 PS at 7,500 rpm

Torque: 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm

Gearbox: 4-speed

Fuel tank capacity: 9 liters

Seat height: 790 mm

Wheelbase: 1,278 mm

Ground clearance: 163 mm

Front suspension: Telescopic fork

Rear suspension: 5-step adjustable for preload dual shock absorbers

Headlight: Halogen, DC

Front tyre: Tubeless 80/100-18

Rear tyre: Tubeless 80/100-18

Front brake: 240 mm disc / 130 mm drum

Rear brake: 130 mm drum

Wet weight 115 kg