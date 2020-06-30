I get many "which bike to buy" queries from youngsters, and sometimes from their parents too, and that's essentially the impetus behind this article. In fact, We shall try and make this a series covering all motorcycle segments in the near future. If you haven't decided which bike to buy under 50 thousand rupees?" and willing to increase the budget, here are the best four 150-160 cc naked/streetfighters that you can buy for around a lakh rupees each.

Also, please note that like our Honda Africa Twin vs Triumph Tiger 900 story, this is also not a comparison review, but more of a ready reckoner you'll go to for comparing the specifications of the best 150-160 cc bikes mentioned in this list. Please also note that these are all BS6 bikes, and their prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda Unicorn

Chances are, your dad rides one. One that he bought a decade and a half ago. One that you probably learnt riding on. One that still soldiers on despite your best efforts (both intentional and unintentional) to wreck it. Naturally, it's the only motorcycle your father will buy for you considering how content he has been with the first one. And by doing so, he'll be doing you a favour.

A silky smooth motor, best-in-class ground clearance, and the most comfortable saddle in the segment are a few of the many good things you get when you buy a Unicorn. What you also gain with this Honda, irrespective of your personality type, is a 'good boy' image. You'll be looked upon as someone who's reliable, calm, and boring. I think that's a great deal if you're an introvert.

Technical Specifications and Price

Price: Rs 93,593

Engine: 162.7 cc, air-cooled

Compression ratio: 10+/-0.2:1

Power: 12.9 PS at 7,500 rpm

Torque: 14 Nm at 5,500 rpm

Fuel tank capacity: 13 liters

Seat height: 798 mm

Wheelbase: 1,335 mm

Ground clearance: 187 mm

Front suspension: Telescopic fork

Rear suspension: Monoshock

Headlight: Halogen, DC

Front tyre: Tubeless 80/100-18

Rear tyre: Tubeless 100/90-18

Front brake: 240 mm disc

Rear brake: 130 mm drum

ABS: Single channel

Wet weight 140 kg

Yamaha FZ-FI

The second least expensive motorcycle on the list is also a byword for reliability like the Honda mentioned above. It's also one of the easiest motorcycles to ride, irrespective of the segment. That also reminds me to tell you that it's the most neutral handling bike in its segment. By that I mean it obeys the one in command (read: "rider") like none other in its segment. Ride it slow; it happily obliges. Ride it fast, and you're astounded to learn how such a light bike can feel THIS planted everywhere. For example, while your father will love its light steering in heavy traffic, you will adore it for its brilliant dynamics even in full-attack mode.

The Yamaha is also the best motorcycle in this segment to ferry a pillion. Okay, it's a tie in this department with the Honda Unicorn.

Technical Specifications and Price

Price: Rs 99,700

Engine: 149 cc, air-cooled

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Power: 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm

Torque: 13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm

Fuel tank capacity: 13 liters

Seat height: 790 mm

Wheelbase: 1,330 mm

Ground clearance: 165 mm

Front suspension: Telescopic fork

Rear suspension: Monoshock

Headlight: LED

Front tyre: Tubeless 100/80-17

Rear tyre: Tubeless 140/60-R17

Front brake: 282 mm disc

Rear brake: 220 mm disc

ABS: Single channel

Wet weight 137 kg

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The most powerful motorcycle in this segment. The quickest motorcycle in this segment. The fastest motorcycle in this segment. It's not three different motorcycles, but one. And that's the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Do you really need to know anything else, then? Okay, it handles great too, but the turning radius is the worst of the lot. It's also the least fuel-efficient motorcycle in its segment. But, hey, didn't I just tell you it's the quickest, fastest, and most powerful?

The TVS also has the most comprehensive instrument cluster panel in the segment.

Technical Specifications and Price

Price: Rs 1,06,000

Engine: 159.7 cc, air- and oil-cooled, 4-valve

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Power: 16.02 PS at 8,250 rpm

Torque: 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm

Fuel tank capacity: 12 liters

Seat height: 800 mm

Wheelbase: 1,357 mm

Ground clearance: 180 mm

Front suspension: Telescopic fork

Rear suspension: Monoshock

Headlight: LED

Front tyre: Tubeless 90/90-17

Rear tyre: Tubeless 130/70-17

Front brake: 270 mm disc

Rear brake: 200 mm disc

ABS: Single channel

Wet weight 149 kg

Suzuki Gixxer

Buy this one with your eyes closed if your daily commute involves traversing through maddening traffic. Why? Because if the aforementioned Yamaha is ONE of the easiest motorcycles to ride, the Suzuki here is THE easiest motorcycle to ride in this segment. It's not the lightest (the FZ is), but it definitely feels so. It's also the most flickable of the lot, while still being as stable at triple-digit speeds as the Yamaha and TVS.

But the Suzuki is also the most expensive motorcycle in this list.

Technical Specifications and Price

Price: Rs 1,11,900

Engine: 155 cc, air-cooled

Compression ratio: 9.8:1

Power: 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm

Torque: 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm

Fuel tank capacity: 12 liters

Seat height: 800 mm

Wheelbase: 1,335 mm

Ground clearance: 160 mm

Front suspension: Telescopic fork

Rear suspension: Monoshock

Headlight: LED

Front tyre: Tubeless 100/80-17

Rear tyre: Tubeless 140/60-17

Front brake: 266 mm disc

Rear brake: 220 mm disc

ABS: Single channel

Wet weight 141 kg

See, the crux is, you won't go wrong with any of these motorcycles because these four are the best 150-160 cc motorcycles in the naked/streetfighter segment. You just have to prioritize your needs and budget and go with the one that best meets them. Hope this article helps you in doing just that.