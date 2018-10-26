Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had launched the stylish 125cc scooter, the Grazia in November 2017. The reputation of Honda being the masters of scooter segment in the country has certainly helped the Grazia to find takers in ease. The Grazia now added another feather in its cap by crossing two lakh sales milestone in less than a year.

Honda Grazia was one of the fastest scooters in India to cross 50,000 units mark within just three months of launch. The urban scooter carried the momentum by crossing 1 lakh unit sales in just six months after the launch in April 2018. The scooter took just another five months to add a lakh more sales to cross a total of 2 lakh sales. HMSI now ramped up the production of Grazia and the scooter will be soon shipped to neighbouring SAARC countries and Latin America as well.

Honda Grazia boasts of features like LED headlamp, digital instrumentation cluster and 3 Step Eco speed indicator. The scooter also flaunts 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch, utility pocket for mobile phone and optional smartphone charger.

The Grazia draws power from a 124.9 cc air-cooled four-stroke engine of the Activa 125. The mill develops identical 8.52 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm at 5,000 rpm and is mated to CVT automatic transmission.

The sculpted tail lamp and split grab rail of the Grazia give it a fresh look and the scooter gets 3D logo emblem on the side panel, a Honda badging on the sides of floor board and premium black alloy wheels. The 125cc scooter of Honda also gets Telescopic front suspension and front disc brake along with CBS (Combi Braking System).

Available in six color options, the Honda Grazia scooter comes in three variants—Grazia STD, which is priced at Rs 59,922, Grazia Drum+Alloy at Rs 61, 852 and the Grazia Disc at Rs 64,293, ex-showroom Delhi.