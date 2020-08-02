On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The BJP leader said he has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi for treatment after his tests returned positive.

On Twitter Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done."

While Home Minister Amit Shah is not the first politician in the country to have tested positive, it certainly becomes a concern as to who he might have come in contact with. The 55-year-old will now be receiving treatment for Coronavirus and many are hoping for his quick recovery. The BJP leader has been admitted to Medanta hospital, in Gurugram.

Recently, UP minister Kamal Rani succumbed to COVID-19 at 62 in Lucknow. Currently, India has over 17 lakh cases of COVID-19.