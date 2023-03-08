As Holi posts and memes flood social media, a post by Zomato saying that they "don't deliver bhaang ki goli", has gone viral.

Twitter user Shubham had been repeatedly enquiring if the platform delivers "bhaang ki goli".

On Holi, usually 'Bhaang ke Pakore' is one of the most sought-after snacks. When edible cannabis is mixed with rolls of pastry and different spices, and the mixture is given the shape of small balls, Then it's deep-fried and served with chutney or Indian dips.

In response to Shubham, Zomato said: "Someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times".

Delhi Police also joined the conversation, posting: "If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang". The tweet caught the attention of many on the platform and drew several reactions.

someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times ? — zomato (@zomato) March 7, 2023

"Hello @zomato, I live in Delhi not Gurugram. It has been a ritual to consume Bhaang on Holi every year, more so because my birthday falls on Holi. Please try to understand my situation," a user replied to Zomato's tweet.

'Bhaang' is made from the leaves of the cannabis plant and is usually consumed in Holi mixed with "thandai" or in some foods.

If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang. https://t.co/r94hxt5jeL — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 7, 2023

When the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act classified cannabis as a "drug" in 1985, it exempted bhaang on social and cultural grounds.

(WIth inputs from IANS)