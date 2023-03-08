Be it children or the child within adults, there's something about Holi that unleashes recklessness. With the season of spring in full swing and the glory of colours out and about, precautions and safety are often tossed out of the window.

The only way to merge safety and fun are the Holi precautions that begin before the festival and continue till long after it ends.

Skin

The largest organ in the human body is the first and most visible victim of Holi celebrations, more so if the colours are synthetic. Oiling the entire body half an hour before setting off to play is a well-entrenched practice and one strongly advocated by dermatologists. But in case you've come in generous contact with artificial colours that may contain variety of toxins, including lead, mercury, pesticides, asbestos, silica, industrial substances and other hazardous materials, it is time to undo the damage.

If burning, itchiness or rashes develop on the body, immediately get down to removing colours. Start with coconut oils or baby oils followed by gentle make-up removers which can be again followed up with a face wash. It is important to be patient in the process, avoid rubbing the skin with cloth or towel. "Sometimes it may take up to three days for complete removal of residues left by colours," warns dermatologist Dr Aditi Chauhan, member, Indian Association of Dermatologists.

She warns, "The mouth, eyes, nose and skin itself are entry points for dust and colours into the body. Which is why lately, even cases to do with corneal abrasion conjunctivitis, eye injuries, redness, swelling, bacterial infections and even respiratory issues have all seen in increase immediately post the festival."

Hair

While the hair is an after-thought, but scalp is not, which can be tricky to treat if colours have caused rashes and outbreaks. Lukewarm water and at least two washes using a gentle shampoo is the first course of action in restoring the hair and scalp to their original condition. Hair masks and oils and deep conditioning treatments are the most requested at salons up till a week post Holi.

Nails & eyes

It's not the hair or skin but it's the ears, eyes and nails with which many a hard-core Holi players get caught in the office and school the next day. Which is to say that colours stay in these body parts the longest and can cause more damage than bargained for.

If Holi colours get into your eyes, it's a dampener, if irritation persists, it's a sign to see an eye specialist, as soon as possible. Holi advisory issued by Asian Institute of Medical Sciences says one should avoid rubbing eyes and it also cautions against wearing contact lenses. It asks those celebrating to wear sunglasses. "Wear full sleeves and pants and oil your hair," it further says.

CloudNine Hospitals, while bursting one of the myths that pregnant women should not play Holi, posts, "The fact is pregnant women can play Holi while observing some precautions. For instance, if you want to participate in the celebrations, use herbal colours as they are safe for both the mother and the baby."

Pretty much like dust, it's a given that colours thrown at social gatherings get into the mouths and teeth too. Chandigarh-based dentist Dr Raghav Mittal says, "All it takes is for you is to keep your mouth firmly shut while the dry colours are flying about. This will also prevent dust allergies." He adds that ideally, colours shouldn't be smeared on faces and the practice of doing so should be discouraged.

Avoid Over-The-Counter anything

If irritation persists in the eyes, if ears feel watery or blocked and if the colours and dust seem to have triggered off an allergic response, it's best to see a doctor. Avoiding OTC medications is highly recommended, including topical antibiotics or ointments that claim to take care of skin allergies or irritation.

Avoid crowds, crowded gatherings

Coronavirus might be long erased from the public consciousness, but that has not put an end to other flus and viruses in the air. Last week, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that the cause of the rise in cases of flu and viral fever across the country was Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus. The flu in the air makes it imperative to exercise caution and preferably avoid crowds and crowded gatherings.

It's a day to express love through colours, which seamlessly blend to form a beautiful collage. It's a day to learn tolerance and play along, let's keep it at that.