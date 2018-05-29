After weeks of teasing, HMD Global Oy is all geared up to host the product launch event in Russia. As advertised on social media channels, the keynote speech is scheduled to go live at 19:40 pm Tuesday evening (22:10 pm IST) in Moscow.

What to expect at Nokia event?

Though there are no definitive clues what the company is expected to unveil today, reliable reports have indicated that the Finnish company will pull the wraps off a slew of new phones and also probably announce the global variant of the iPhone X-inspired Nokia X6, which is currently making headlines in China for all the good reasons. Since the launch of Nokia X6, earlier in the month, it has received an overwhelming response from the public with last two flash sales getting over within 10 seconds.

Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with a notch on the top, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

Nokia X6 also houses feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognising the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame. Even the front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

Besides the Nokia X6, the company has promised a new phone with long battery life. So far, there is no word on the name of the device, but it is expected to have around 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh if not more. In India, Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) has 5,000mAh, we expect HMD Global Oy to match it with at least same capacity with aggressive price structure.

HMD Global Oy is also expected to bring the second generation models of Nokia 2, 3 and 5 series with significant upgrades in terms of design and also internal hardware.

Here's how to watch Nokia product launch event live on your smart devices:

Interested people can log in to HMD Global Oy official YouTube page (here). The live stream will commence at 19:40 pm MSK (22:10:00 IST) May 29.

OnePlus 6 launch event coverage timing details:

City Time Moscow (Russia) Nokia product launch venue Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 19:40:00 MSK San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 09:40:00 PDT New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 12:40:00 EDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 12:40:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 13:40:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 17:40:00 BST Paris (France) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 18:40:00 CEST Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 18:40:00 CEST Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 18:40:00 CEST Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 18:40:00 CEST Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 18:40:00 SAST Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 20:40:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 21:40:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 22:10:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 23:40:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 00:40:00 CST Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 00:40:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 00:40:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 00:40:00 SGT Seoul (South Korea) Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 01:40:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 01:40:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, May 30, 2018,, 02:40:00 AEST

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on HMD Global Oy and Nokia products.