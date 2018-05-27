HMD Global Oy seems to be on a launch spree this year. It unveiled three phones Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), and Nokia 8 Sirocco at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in late February and it followed it up with Nokia X6 in China earlier this month. Now, it is hosting another product unveiling event this time in Russia on May 29.

The company programme is slated to go live on Tuesday 19:30 local time (10:00 pm IST) in Moscow. "What's next in the #Nokiamobile story? Find out on Tuesday 29th May. It's time to get #ChargedUp," says the official Twitter handle.

HMD Global is hinting that the company's new phone will boast high capacity battery with long lasting life and probably fast charging capability. There's no other information we can glean from the cryptic tweet.

Rumour has it the company may probably surprise fans on Tuesday by announcing the global launch of the recently unveiled Nokia X6. Earlier in the week, HMD Global Oy's chief product officer Juho Sarvikas conducted a Twitter poll, asking fans whether Nokia X6 should be brought to others regions. At the end of the polling, it got an overwhelming response from fans with 92 percent of them requesting the company bring the phone to their respective regions.

"Thank you all! Vote is conclusive : )" Sarvikas said after the conclusion of the Twitter poll. We believe Nokia X6 is most likely to make global debut coming Tuesday.

For those unaware, Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with a notch on the top, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

It also houses feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame. Even the front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

Besides the battery-centric Nokia phone, X6, HMD Global Oy is expected to bring the second generation models of Nokia 2, 3 and 5 series.

Key specifications of Nokia X6:

Model Nokia X6 Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm Weight 151g Colors Black, Blue and Silver Price (in China) 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage:¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841)

4GB RAM +64GB storage: ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972)

6GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103)

